Internal air service in Afghanistan to resume on September 3 — report

CAIRO, September 2. /TASS/. Internal air service in Afghanistan will resume on Friday, September 3, Al Jazeera reported Thursday, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan.

"The internal air service will resume tomorrow, while restoration of international flights will take some time," the Authority said, according to the report.

The air service in Afghanistan was suspended by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia). The movement intended to restore the service after assessing the condition of the Kabul airport that was used for evacuation of troops, citizens and diplomats of Western states. Technical specialists from Qatar and Turkey arrived to the airport, and carried out restoration operations for the last few days.

The evacuation of Western forces began after the US decided to end its operation in Afghanistan. Following this announcement, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to seize control over Afghanistan. On August 15, the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, and the Taliban entered Kabul without fighting. Those who disagreed with the Taliban reign organized a resistance, led by Akhmad Massoud. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh called to support Massoud, and declared himself an acting president.