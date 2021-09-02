Sputnik V demonstrates 94.8% efficacy during vaccination campaign in San Marino

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V demonstrated 94.8% efficacy during the vaccination campaign in San Marino, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the data of the Ministry of Health of San Marino on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine confirming its high efficacy during the vaccination campaign in the country including against new variants of COVID. The efficacy of Sputnik V was measured based on the monitoring of COVID cases between 25 February and 23 August, 2021. Overall efficacy over 21 days after administering the first dose was estimated at 94.8% while efficacy against hospitalizations estimated at 95.9%," the statement said.

San Marino was the first country in Europe to defeat COVID and lift restrictions thanks to inclusion of Sputnik V in the national portfolio, the RDIF said. Over 70% of the adult population has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

The Russian vaccine is demonstrating high safety profile with data published in EClinicalMedicine (an open access clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals). In particular, Sputnik V shows high tolerability profile in the age group of 60 and higher with nearly all reported adverse events following immunization being mild or moderate and lasting less than two days.