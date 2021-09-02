Russia, Ukraine nowhere near agreeing agenda for possible summit — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow and Kiev are nowhere near agreeing a specific agenda for a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As for the presidential offices, the Ukrainian Presidential Office and the Russian Presidential Executive Office - my colleague Dmitry Kozak oversees this aspect of work - we are nowhere near agreeing a specific agenda," Peskov stressed, when speaking about a possible Russia-Ukraine summit. He added, however, that none of the parties denied the possibility of such a meeting.

At the same time, Peskov believes that talks of this kind are unlikely to take place before the end of the year. When asked if the two countries’ leaders could meet in 2021, he said: "I don’t think so." According to the Kremlin spokesman, all contacts between the leaders should be well-prepared and aimed at achieving specific goals.

"As far as preparations are concerned, there are difficulties in determining the issues that the parties could discuss. Vladimir Zelensky keeps insisting on discussing Crimea and not that President Putin is not ready for that, there is just nothing to discuss," Peskov added.