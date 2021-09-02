World sees ‘the end of era of military actions’ to spread democracy, Lavrov says

YEKATERINBURG, September 2. /TASS/. The pullout of US troops from Afghanistan marked the end of "an era of military actions" to spread democracy, but the West will continue to use non-military methods towards this end, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"This is the end of an era of military actions to spread democracy. There will be non-military acts, I have no doubts, but the end of an era of military actions was announced," the Russian top diplomat said.

This is confirmed by the corresponding statements by US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the foreign minister noted. "If our Western colleagues now learned these lessons, perhaps, it will become a bit calmer worldwide, although the imposition of their values will continue," he predicted.