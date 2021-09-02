Situation with coronavirus remains complex, one shouldn’t be overconfident — FMBA’s head

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus infection remains complex, so this is not the time to be overconfident, head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday.

"In response to your question as to whether we have everything under control - of course, not. We shouldn’t be self-confident and stupid, the situation is complex, it is developing dynamically. Our task is to be ready for various challenges, meaning that we should learn quickly and adapt to the situation," she said at a session within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

