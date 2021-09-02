Japanese PM not to visit Eastern Economic Forum, not to address it online

TOKYO, September 2. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not take part in the current Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia and will address it online, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

"The prime minister will not visit the EEF this year. He doesn’t plan a video address either. He has not received any invitations to this forum," he said.

Kyodo said on September 1 citing a source in the Japanese foreign ministry that the prime minister was ready to visit the EEF in person but dropped the idea, since there had been no invitation from the Russian side. Another source close to the situation told Kyodo that Moscow apparently wanted to have dialogue with a long-term and stable Japanese government but did not view Suga as such. Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, visited the Eastern Economic Forum four times.

The 6th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in the hybrid format, with guests expected to attend the event online and offline. All the activities will be streamed on the EEF website. TASS is the general information partner and the official photo hosting agency.