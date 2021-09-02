APEC summit to be held online in November - Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. An APEC summit will be held in the online format in November, Russia’s Ambassador at Large and Senior Official at APEC Kirill Barsky told TASS on Thursday.

"We have reached an agreement that all event will be held online this year. It was an initiative of New Zealand’s government. The reasons are clear and I would say that the present-day technical possibilities make it possible to organize such forums online," he said on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum.

The Russian diplomat recalled that the extraordinary informal meeting of the APEC economies’ leaders dedicated to the discussion of the ways to combat the coronavirus infection and revive the region’s economy was held on July 16 also online. "Naturally, we miss offline communication and we hope such meetings will be resumed very soon. But this year, we will continue to work on a very important document for the upcoming summit - the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040," he added.

The 6th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in the hybrid format, with guests expected to attend the event online and offline.