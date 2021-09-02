Minsk calls on Warsaw to give human rights activists access to refugees at border

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Minsk has called on Warsaw to give representatives of human rights and humanitarian organizations access to refugees from Afghanistan who have been staying at the border between Belarus and Poland for two weeks.

"The Belarusian State Border Committee thinks that the Polish side must take all necessary measures to resolve the situation, to give international human rights and humanitarian organizations access to the refugees, and to consider applications from asylum seekers as envisaged by the European and international laws," the Committee said on Wednesday.

According to the Belarusian side, the current situation and unfavorable weather conditions create a real threat to the lives and health of the Afghan refugees who have been brought by Polish law enforcers to the border after their detention in Poland. "Despite thee fact that these refugees are staying on Poland’s territory, the Belarusian State Border Committee demonstrated good will and deemed it necessary to let officials from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Belarusian Society of the Red Cross to the border land. It was done so that they could leave articles of daily necessity for Afghan refugees at thee borderline, since the Polish side is blocking access to the camp for representatives of human rights organizations and the mass media," the committee said, adding that the humanitarian aid included food products, drinking water, personal hygiene products, warn clothes, rainwear, and blankets.

According to the committee, the UNHCR officials vowed that such assistance will continue to be provided until the situation with Afghan refugees is resolved.

According to the Polish interior ministry, more than 3,000 attempts to illegally cross into Poland from Belarus have been registered since early August. Last year, there were 120 such attempts. The Polish defense ministry on Monday announced the beginning of works to erect a 2.5-meter high fence of barbed wire at the Polish-Belarusian border. Some 2,000 soldiers were deployed to protect the border.

A difficult situation is reported from the border section near the settlement of Usnarz Gorny, where some 300 migrants have been kept for about two weeks. The Afghan refugees tried to illegally cross the Polish border but were stopped by border guards. Warsaw claims the migrant are staying on Belarus’ territory and, hence, the Belarusian side is responsible for their fate.