Biden assures Zelensky US remains committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday that Washington remains committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, CBS reported.

"The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression," Biden told Zelensky.

Biden announced that the bilateral strategic partnership commission between the US and Ukraine would be revived.

"We are revitalizing the strategic partnership commission between our nations, we are also creating a new strategic defense framework and a new sixty-million-dollar security assistance package," he said.