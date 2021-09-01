UN urges conflicting sides to halt fighting in Panjshir — special coordinator

UNITED NATIONS, September 1. /TASS/. All parties to the conflict in the Afghan region of Panjshir should cease hostilities and abide by humanitarian law, Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, said in a video linkup on Wednesday.

"The United Nations’ position is that fighting cannot continue," he said in response to a question from TASS. "We urge all the parties to the conflict to abide by humanitarian law and to let humanitarian workers through to provide aid."

Alakbarov added that currently, the United Nations has no precise information on the humanitarian situation in Panjshir, but it may become available in a few days.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance in Panjshir Province, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the famed guerilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001). Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.