Biden ‘looks forward’ to meeting Ukraine’s Zelensky

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is looking forward to holding a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday.

"I look forward to welcoming President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House today to reaffirm America’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," he tweeted.

Zelensky is currently paying a visit to the US. Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov earlier announced that the Ukrainian leader has a meeting with Biden scheduled at 14:00 local time. The presidents will hold talks with their delegations and in private.