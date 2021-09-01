COVID-19 cases surpass 7.77 million in Africa — WHO

PRETORIA, September 1. /TASS/. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 7,770,109 in Africa, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday, adding that the coronavirus-related death toll has topped 196,190, while more than 6.9 million recoveries have been reported.

South Africa accounts for a majority of coronavirus cases and deaths across Africa - 2,777,659 and 82,261 respectively. The death toll in Tunisia climbed to 23,451, and 664,034 cases have been confirmed. Egypt recorded 16,736 deaths and 288,441 coronavirus cases.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is ranked second to South Africa (308,134 cases and 4,675 deaths) and is followed by Kenya (235,863 cases and 4,726 deaths) and Nigeria (191,805 and 2,455).