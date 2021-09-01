New Afghan government won’t include officials from previous administration — TV

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The new Afghan government won’t have any representatives from the previous administration, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday, citing a Taliban (outlawed in Russia) source.

It is noted that the new government makeup will be announced in the next few days.

On Wednesday, Khaama Press News Agency cited its sources to report that head of the Taliban political wing Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be appointed foreign minister, Mullah Yaqoob (son of the first Taliban leader) will assume the office of defense minister, while Khalifa Haqqani (son of one of the Taliban’s leaders Jelaluddin Haqqani) will become interior minister.