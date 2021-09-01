Taliban appoints governor for Afghanistan’s Panjsher province — report

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) appointed a new governor for the northern province of Panjsher, where the resistance forces concentrate, local media reported Wednesday, citing senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Taliban reportedly urged the resistance to join the movement in order to avoid clashes.

Following the US announcement of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a wide-scale campaign to take control over the country. Those who disagree with the reign of the radicals, organized a resistance in the Panjsher province, with Akhmad Massoud at the helm. By this point, the Taliban have appointed a number of acting ministers, as well as almost all governors and many mayors.