Some 45 children killed in India by dengue fever, initially declared ‘unknown virus’

NEW DELHI, September 1. /TASS/. At least 53 people, including 45 children, died from dengue fever over the past ten days in the Firozabad District of northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state, the country’s local officials said on Wednesday, reporting 12 more fatalities in the Mathura District and ten in the Mainpuri District.

Earlier, the cause of the disease was not identified, though local media outlets referred to it as a 'mysterious virus'. Currently, Indian doctors say, it is dengue fever.

According to Dr. Sangeeta Aneja, the Principal and Dean of the Firozabad District’s state hospital, physicians immediately assumed that it might be a dengue outbreak, however, they required laboratory confirmation. She also mentioned that this year, since all efforts had been switched over into combating the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, the dengue virus was not immediately given sufficient attention.

The exact number of the fever’s victims is still being estimated.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes, whose numbers are now soaring in India during the ongoing rainy season.