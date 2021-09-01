UN to release details of urgent assistance to Afghanistan next week - secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. The United Nations will release next week the data on Afghanistan’s urgent humanitarian needs and funding requirement for the next four months, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Next week, we will release details of the most immediate humanitarian needs and funding requirements over the next four months in a Flash Appeal for Afghanistan. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths is coordinating the entire UN system in the preparation of the appeal," the statement says.

He noted that amid a severe drought and in view of the coming winter extra food, shelter and health supplies are badly needed. "I call on all parties to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for life-saving and life-sustaining supplies, as well as for all humanitarian workers - men and women," he stressed.

The UN chief noted that Afghanistan is facing a threat of a humanitarian catastrophe stemming from the deteriorating economic situation. "On the day Afghanistan enters a new phase I want to express my grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country and the threat of basic services collapsing completely," the statement reads.

According to the United Nations chief, nearly half of Afghanistan’s population - 18 million people - are in the need for humanitarian assistance. "More than half of all children under-five are expected to become acutely malnourished in the next year," he pointed out. "A humanitarian catastrophe looms."

Guterres emphasized that the organization stays committed to its liabilities in Afghanistan. "In the last fortnight we delivered food to 80,000 people and relief packages to thousands of displaced families. Yesterday we airlifted 12.5 metric tons of medical supplies into the country," the statement says.

The UN chief called on the international community to ensure timely and comprehensive funding of assistance to Afghanistan. "I urge all Member States to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need. I urge them to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding," the statement emphasizes. "I urge them to help ensure humanitarian workers have the funding, access, and legal safeguards they need to stay and deliver.".