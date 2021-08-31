West should mandate Kiev to stop driving Minsk peace process into deadlock — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Kiev’s Western patrons should present a demand to the Ukrainian authorities to cease attempts to stymie the Donbass peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference.

"As for the Minsk [peace] process prospects, despite the fact that each new Kiev authorities is seeking to drive the settlement further and further into a deadlock, we insist that these maneuvers be stopped. Western mentors should demand that of Kiev, primarily Berlin and Paris as co-authors of the Minsk Agreements," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is now adopting laws that directly ban fulfillment of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements.