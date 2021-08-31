Taliban hopes other countries won’t interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs

TEHRAN, August 31. /TASS/. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) hopes that other countries won’t interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid stated on Tuesday.

"Afghanistan won’t be a threat to other countries and we wouldn’t want to see other states threatening Afghanistan," he said. "We hope that the international community won’t meddle in our domestic affairs," the spokesman added. His remarks were aired by the Al Jazeera TV channel.

According to the spokesman, "’The ‘Islamic Emirate [of Afghanistan]’ (the self-appellation of radicals - TASS) wants to have good political and economic relations with the world." "We would like for all countries, including the US, to recognize us," he noted.

On Monday, Head of the US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie announced that the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout.