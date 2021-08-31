Taliban calls on foreign countries to resume work of their embassies in Afghanistan

TEHERAN, August 31. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia), who recently seized power in Afghanistan, have called on foreign countries to resume the work of their embassies in the country, Shаhabuddin Delawar, a Taliban official, said on Tuesday.

"We welcome the decision of a number of countries to maintain their missions in Kabul and call on those who left it (Kabul - TASS) to resume the work of their embassies. There is no threat to them," TOLOnews quoted him as saying.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, said on Monday that the United States had withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan that began in October 2001 to be the longest US overseas campaign was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021.