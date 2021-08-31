Russia’s defense chief calls Afghan situation critical, lauds pilots’ and medics’ actions

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu called the situation in Afghanistan critical and commended Russian pilots and medics for the prompt and effective work to evacuate several hundred citizens of five countries from the Afghan capital.

"The situation in that country is critical. People are trying to flee from there even at the cost of their own lives," Russia’s defense chief told a conference call on Tuesday.

On the instruction of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Russian military transport planes evacuated nationals of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Belarus and Uzbekistan from Afghanistan on August 24-26, the defense minister said.

"Three Il-76MD planes and an Il-62 aircraft were involved in the effort," Shoigu said.

The Russian defense chief expressed gratitude to the Russian pilots and medical staff for their prompt and efficient work.