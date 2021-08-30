US to leave Afghanistan on time without aggravating relations with Taliban — analyst

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. No prerequisites for a drastic worsening of the situation between the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) and Washington are in view right now. The United States will pull out the remaining troop contingent from Afghanistan within the established deadline, the deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, Dmitry Suslov, told TASS in an interview.

In discussing the outlook for the completion of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31, the date US President Joe Biden set himself, Suslov, an expert of the international Valdai Discussion Club, emphasized the agenda of contacts between the two sides ahead of this important date.

"The United States will surely be through with the pullout by August 31. Biden reiterated this more than once. Also, the same was confirmed after a secret visit by [CIA Director] William Burns to Kabul, where he held talks with the Taliban's leaders," Suslov said. "I believe that during that visit the United States negotiated not so much the possibility of extending the deadline for the pullout as the conditions of its departure to ensure the Taliban should not cause any hindrances and in many respects maintain security during the pullout operation.

Suslov is certain that Biden will stand firm on the issue in defiance of pressures from allies "who would like the United States to stay longer" and the pleas from the former Afghan government, which collapsed even before the Americans' ultimate withdrawal.

"Biden is keen to draw the line," Suslov explained. "His administration decided to accelerate the pullout of US troops and to move the deadline for completing the operation from September 11 to August 31. I believe that the Americans will most likely turn their back on the thousands and possibly tens of thousands of Afghans who were helping them for the past 20 years, but their own contingent will be out of Afghanistan on time."

Suslov said that even if a hypothetical delay occurred, the last US soldiers will leave Afghanistan "within a matter of hours or days at the beginning of September."

"The Taliban will not pose any obstructions to this, because they are not interested in an acute confrontation with the US after their rise to power.

Missile strike echo

Suslov drew attention to the missile strike from a US drone, which, according to the Al Jazeera news network, claimed at least twelve lives. He recalled that the strike was the Americans' retaliation for the preceding terrorist attack by the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), which left thirteen US soldiers dead.

"In a situation like this the United States' reaction was inevitable," Suslov said. "I believe that it had been coordinated with the Taliban in advance so as not to create problems for the leaving Americas. The Taliban was to know that the strike was carried out not against them, but against the Islamic State - firstly to avenge for the victims of the terrorist attack and secondly, to prevent another one."

As Suslov remarked, Washington currently is not interested in "dealing strikes against the Taliban, the more so, since the movement does not embark on a policy of military and ideological expansion in the region."

"For the time being, there are no prerequisites for some radical aggravation between the Taliban and the United States. The Taliban is complying with its pledges," Suslov said. "In all likelihood, the Taliban will just let the Americans go. The Americans' wish to leave and to do so as soon as possible is beyond doubt."

Recognition prospects

Once the troop pullout is over, the United States will in any case be waiting for a new government to take shape and "will be insisting the government should be an inclusive one," Suslov forecasts. For this reason, no quick progress towards Washington's recognition of the Tailban government should be expected.

"A great deal will depend on the Taliban's policy towards those Afghans who worked for the United States," Suslov said. "The Taliban argues that even after August 31, when the United States is out, those Afghans who may wish to leave Afghanistan will be free to do so. If this really happens and Afghans will have an opportunity to leave, including those who had been helping the Americans for the past 20 years and not on board US planes, but by civilian flights, then the prospects for the US recognition of the Taliban will become more real."

"The prospects are rather optimistic than pessimistic by virtue of the Taliban's wish to receive international recognition and foreign aid," Suslov concluded.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan. The Taliban movement launched a massive offensive for control of the country and on August 15 it entered the capital Kabul without meeting any resistance. Many countries have been evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers from Afghanistan.