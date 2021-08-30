US slows down Kabul airlift pace as evacuation deadline draws closer — TV

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The US has slowed the pace of the troop withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, Fox News reported on Monday, citing the White House to say that the number of people evacuated on the previous day exceeded 1,000.

According to the TV channel, the evacuation operation was carried out by 26 military planes that airlifted around 1,200 people out of Kabul. Meanwhile, 50 more people were evacuated aboard coalition flights. According to the information cited, the US has evacuated more than 116,700 people from Afghanistan since August 14.

Pentagon sources told Fox News that the deadline is set for 23:59 Kabul time (15:29 Eastern time). American troops will leave the Afghan territory for the first time in 20 years.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Many nations evacuated their citizens and embassy staff. The Taliban instructed all foreign forces to leave the country by August 31, otherwise their presence will be considered as an occupation.