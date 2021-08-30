Registration of foreign COVID vaccines in Russia is a matter of time — expert

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The registration of foreign coronavirus vaccines in Russia is a matter of time, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, said on Monday.

"This option (registration of foreign COVID vaccines in Russia - TASS) is being looked at. Such clinical tests are being conducted. It is a matter of time," he said.

According to earlier reports, Petrovax Pharm, a Russian pharmaceutical company that is implementing a joint Russian-Chinese project for the production of the Chinese Convidencia coronavirus vaccine, expects the vaccine’s registration in Russia in 2021.