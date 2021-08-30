Many Afghans with travel documents cannot enter Kabul airport — TV

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Numerous Afghan nationals, who want to leave their country after its takeover by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and who have the appropriate documents, cannot enter Kabul International Airport, the TOLOnews TV channel reported on Monday.

"Some people who had no documents and passports entered the airport, but others who have documents were not able to make it in," the TV channel quoted an Afghan resident, awaiting evacuation outside the airport, as saying.

As TOLOnews noted, local residents, who have legal grounds to exit the country, cannot fight their way through the large crowd to the foreign servicemen guarding the airport and somehow clarify the situation regarding evacuation.

"It has been four days and nights that we are here and our destiny is not known. We have documents, but no one pays attention to us," said Mohammad Zarif, who is among those awaiting evacuation.

Situation in Afghanistan

On August 27, Spokesman for the Taliban Political Office in Qatar, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, mentioned that all Afghans with the necessary documents would be allowed to leave the country. Furthermore, several areas of Kabul airport, which previously handled foreign military, are now under the Taliban’s control.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the group ordered all foreign forces to leave by August 31, otherwise, their presence would be deemed as a continuation of the occupation. Some Western countries are planning to complete the evacuation of their citizens and Afghans by this date, while some have already finished it.

Consequently, on August 29, the United Kingdom received the last plane from Afghanistan with British troops. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admitted that the authorities would not manage to take out everyone they wanted. According to his estimates, anywhere from 800 to 1,000 Afghans who helped the UK will stay in the country.