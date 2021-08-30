Death toll from US missile strike in Kabul climbs to 12 — TV

CAIRO, August 30. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a US missile strike on the Afghan capital on Sunday has risen to 12, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Monday.

Based on previous reports, nine people were killed and four others were wounded. Seven of those killed are children aged between two and ten years. Most of the victims were members of one family.

According to US Central Command spokesperson Bill Urban, the American military is looking into reports on civilian casualties in an air strike in Kabul. The Americans insist, however, that they had been able to eliminate a threat posed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province group (IS-K), which is an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) extremist organization (outlawed in Russia).

Afghan media reports said that the attack had destroyed two vehicles, while an apartment building was partially destroyed. The incident took place in a Kabul neighborhood, which is adjacent to the airport’s runway.