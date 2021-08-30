Raab to present UK’s priorities at virtual meeting on Afghanistan - diplomatic sources

LONDON, August 30. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will participate in an international video conference on Afghanistan on Monday where he will present UK’s priorities on this track, diplomatic sources told a TASS correspondent on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the initiative of the US with the participation of G7 countries (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France, Japan) as well as Qatar, Turkey and NATO representatives.

According to the sources, the British priorities that the diplomat will present include "preventing Afghanistan becoming a haven for terrorists; responding to the humanitarian plight; safeguarding regional stability; and holding the Taliban to account on human rights." "In particular, he will stress the importance of ensuring the Taliban stand by their commitment to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans authorized to enter third countries," the diplomatic sources said.

It is expected that the British top diplomat will also set out some principles of London’s future interaction with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) which should be built "on a pragmatic basis, responsive to the actions of the Taliban, not just their words, and coordinated across the international community with as broad a coalition as possible," the sources said.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that, in the absence of the head of state, the constitution empowered him to become the caretaker president and urged the Afghan people to join the resistance against the Taliban. The armed resistance in the country’s Panjshir Province is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of renowned guerilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001). At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.