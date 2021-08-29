US strike in Kabul targets suicide bomber - TV

TASS, August 29. The United States’ missile strike in Kabul targeted a suicide bomber planning to attack the local airport, Al Jazeera said on Sunday, citing a Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesman.

According to the television channel, the terrorist was planning to use a car, which was the target of the US strike.

According to Afghan media, the strike was delivered at a dwelling house. According to preliminary data, six people were killed. The incident occurred in a Kabul neighborhood adjacent to the airport’s runway.