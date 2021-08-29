US forces move into final phase of evacuation from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. The US Armed Forces have entered the final phase of the operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan, Reuters reported on Saturday citing a source.

According to the source, by now about 1,000 people are awaiting evacuation by US military transport planes at the Kabul airport. A Reuters source also noted that crowds in front of the gates to the airport began to dissipate after reports of likely new terrorist attacks. The evacuation of civilians is scheduled to be completed on Sunday, the agency was told.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that the US military considered a new terrorist attack on the Kabul airport in the next 24-36 hours very likely. United States forces were dispatched to Kabul airport to evacuate US citizens, foreigners, and refugees from Afghanistan. The US authorities intend to complete the evacuation operation and withdraw forces from Afghanistan on time - by August 31.

On August 26, militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan group (an offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist organization banned in Russia) staged a terrorist attack near the Kabul airport, which killed more than 200 people, including 13 US soldiers.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated after in April US President Joe Biden announced his decision to end the military operation in the republic. After that, the militants of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) increased the pace of the offensive and on August 15 without a fight for several hours established full control over Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country.