Taliban takes control over certain areas of Kabul Airport - report

TEHRAN, August 28. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) took control over certain zones within the Kabul airport, Pajhwok news agency reported Sunday citing the movement representatives.

According to the report, foreign forces left a number of zones inside the airport, and the Taliban took control over them.

On August 26, two explosions carried out by suicide bombers, rocked the Kabul airport. According to the latest reports, about 200 people died in the explosions, including 13 US servicemen.