WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are not going to recognize any legal status of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) in the near future, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told journalists at a briefing on Friday.

"I want to be really clear: there's no rush to recognition [of the Taliban] of any sort by the United States or any international partners we have talked to," she said.