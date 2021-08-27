US evacuated 5,100 Americans from Kabul, General says

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, US forces evacuated 300 compatriots from Kabul, bringing the total number of evacuated US citizens to 5,100, says US General Hank Taylor.

Since late July, the US and its allies have evacuated about 111,000 people from Afghanistan. According to the US General, the US Consulate continues to check and process the information about the people that arrive to the airport, including US citizens, applicants for special immigration visas and vulnerable Afghans.

There are still about 5,400 people awaiting their flight from Afghanistan currently in the Kabul airport, General Taylor added.