New coronavirus strains currently not dangerous to children, WHO representative says

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Currently, it is not possible to assert that new coronavirus strains are becoming more dangerous to children, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, said.

"At this time, we can’t say that the situation is alarming," she told the Russia-24 TV channel in response to a corresponding question.

The representative clarified that there are more risks for children to get infected due to the relaxation of previous restrictions. "If there are any changes, of course, we will inform all countries, all experts. Yes, we see more infected children but it’s not a situation where the virus is specifically targeting children. It is simply spreading to those who haven’t been vaccinated," the WHO representative specified.