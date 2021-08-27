Moscow playing key role in settling crisis in Afghanistan, Italian top diplomat says

ROME, August 27. /TASS/. Italy thinks that Russia has a key role in the settlement in Afghanistan, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"At the current sensitive moment [in Afghanistan] it is highly important to work in close coordination with the international community. And in this context Russia plays a key part," the Italian top diplomat said.

He noted that only global united consistent international approaches would allow a resolution to the Afghan crisis. The Italian foreign minister announced that Italy was already working on a plan to support Afghanistan. At the same time, he singled out five priority directions: protecting civilians, counteracting terrorism, ensuring the observance of human rights, providing humanitarian aid and settling the migration crisis.