Taliban, resistance forces disagree on government formation, source says

CAIRO, August 27. /TASS/. Major contradictions during the talks between the resistance forces and the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan concern the future state system and government, a source in the Panjshir Province, an area that is beyond the Taliban’s control, told TASS on Friday.

"The principal contradictions between both sides are related to the differences in approaches to Afghanistan’s future state system and government. There are a number of conditions put forward by the Taliban, which are totally unacceptable for Panjshir’s representatives," the source said.

In addition, according to the source, the incoming information about shootouts between Taliban units and resistance fighters in the Andarab district of Afghanistan’s Baghlan Province bordering Panjshir has had a profound impact on the course of negotiations. "Panjshir resistance fighters and their brothers from neighboring regions are ready to fight the Taliban at any moment," he said.

On Wednesday, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor who represents the Panjshir Province at the talks with the Taliban announced the first direct talks between the resistance forces and the Taliban in Charikar, the Parwan Province’s capital. According to the negotiator, the two sides agreed to continue the peace negotiations in order to avoid a military standoff.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself the country’s "caretaker president" and called for armed resistance, which is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of well-known field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001).