Lavrov calls for prompt restart of talks on Iran nuclear deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal should restart as soon as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian side noted the urgent need for the Vienna talks on the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) on Iran’s nuclear program to restart as soon as possible," the statement says. "The Iranian side perceived this signal with proper seriousness."

The phone call was first for the ministers since Iran’s Majlis (parliament) approved Amir-Abdollahian as foreign minister on Wednesday.