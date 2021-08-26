US soldiers die in blasts near Kabul's airport — Al Hadath TV

CAIRO/WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. US soldiers died as a result of blasts near the building of Kabul's airport on Thursday, Al Hadath TV has quoted sources as saying.

The blasts staged by suicide bombers occurred near the Baron Hotel just 400 meters away from Kabul's airport, where British specialists were at the moment, as well as near a small military camp next to the airport's territory, where US military servicemen are stationed. Each of at least two blasts occurred in large crowds of Afghans, Al Hadath said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the blast killed civilians and US military servicemen.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate (one of the main entrances to the airport) was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties," Kirby said on Twitter.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate."

According to media reports, an explosion took place near Kabul's airport on Thursday. A fire exchange followed. At least 13 people were killed as a result. As follows from the reports, a suicide bomber set off an explosive device near the northern entrance. Foreign military personnel may be among those killed.