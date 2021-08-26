Panjshir resistance forces refute reports on agreements with Taliban

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Resistance forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir region refuted on Thursday the reports about an agreement with the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) that hostilities would be ceased in the country’s north, Fahim Dashti, spokesman for the resistance movement, told TASS that the issue was being negotiated.

"About the ceasing attacks, that was discussed, but yesterday there was an attack in Andarab (an area in Baghlan Province neighboring Panjshir - TASS) from Taliban, from their side," Dashti said commenting on the report by Geo TV channel that a non-aggression agreement had been achieved and that it would be announced within a day.

Dashti pointed out that there are principal differences, but the talks are ongoing.

"There are still principal differences in [the] approach from both sides. The Taliban might think that the issue is to resolve the tension between their government and Panjshir. We want to resolve the existing problems and challenges of past 14 years once and forever," the spokesman explained.

Earlier, he said that Panjshir disagrees with the idea of introducing a "symbolic representation of ethnic groups in the government" and insists on forming truly inclusive government bodies.

"We are quite hopeful to continue the negotiation," Dashti said in conclusion.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself "caretaker president" and called for armed resistance, which Ahmad Massoud, the son of the famed guerilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), headed in the Panjshir region.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.