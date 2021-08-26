Italy sees Russia as key partner in handling international crises — foreign minister

ROME, August 26. /TASS/. Italy believes it is crucial to invite Russia to address global and regional crises, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told TASS on Thursday. On Friday, he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who will arrive in the Italian capital on a working visit.

"Italy recognizes the importance of and need for Russia's active involvement in addressing global challenges and crises. Our proposal for calling an emergency meeting of the G20 on Afghanistan is aimed precisely at attracting the main powers to the search for a comprehensive solution that would satisfy all sides," Di Maio said.

Earlier, the G20's current president Italy came out with a proposal for an emergency summit on Afghanistan. No date or format for the meeting has been decided yet, but it is not ruled out that it will take place in September. Di Maio earlier said that the Afghan crisis would be on the agenda of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who on Thursday will continue his European tour by visiting Italy. Lavrov has already been to Hungary and Austria.