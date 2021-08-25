Kabul airport to resume routine operation soon - aviation authorities

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. Kabul’s airport, which has been temporarily closed for commercial flights because of the stampede, will resume routine operation soon, Afghanistan’s civil aviation authorities said in press statement.

According to the statement, the civil aviation authorities and the air force are taking efforts to improve the situation at the airport. Meanwhile, the aviation authorities call on Afghan nationals and foreigners not to visit the airport until further notice. So far, the airport is receiving only evacuation flights that are to be over by August 31, the deadline set by the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia), which has seized power in Afghanistan.

The situation at the Kabul airport has been tense since August 15, when Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. Western nations are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

Around 800 civilian employees from NATO countries are currently ensuring the airport’s round-the-clock operation. US, British and Turkish troops are maintaining order while thousands of people have gathered at the airport in a hope to leave the country. The military used tear gas and shot in the air to disperse crowds from the runway. People clang to the landing gears and aircraft fuselages to flee from Kabul.

According to the latest data, at least 20 people died in such incidents during the week. On Monday, an Afghan law enforcer was killed in a shootout between Afghan security forces and unidentified gunmen. Radicals blame the United States for the situation at the airport.