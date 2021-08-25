Ukraine’s NATO course would have never been backed in referendum, politician insists

KIEV, August 25. /TASS/. Most Ukrainians are against the country joining NATO, so Ukraine’s course to the North Atlantic Alliance would have never been supported in a Ukrainian referendum, Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party’s Political Council and a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), said in a televised interview with First Independent channel, aired on Wednesday.

"The NATO course would have never been backed through a referendum. Yes, I admit that the EU course could have been supported by most of those who would have come and expressed their point of view during an all-Ukrainian referendum. But as for NATO, no. Moreover, even if it had been a majority, most of the population would have strongly disagreed with it, according to sociological surveys. So how do you evaluate these people and what they think - couldn’t care less?" Medvedchuk said with indignation.

The politician recalled how former President Pyotr Poroshenko "driven by a great patriotism and the embodiment of the ‘patriotic movement,’ said he ‘cannot care less about those people who do not accept the course to NATO."

"Well, perhaps, he does not care, but [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky must care. Why? Because Mr. Poroshenko refers to amendments to the constitution in regard to the EU and NATO lines," the politician said.

Medvedchuk, who is an expert in constitutional law, recalled that the amendments to the constitution were made "in defiance of the current procedure, and were added not to the chapter which they were supposed to, as these strategic issues of state development should be in the first chapter."

Those amendments, the politician continued, are to be approved through a referendum — in addition to the 300 votes in parliament. However, the amendments were purposefully added to another chapter, so as not to hold a referendum.

"Never would the NATO course have been backed through a referendum," Medvedchuk stated.

Ukraine unable to join NATO until securing return of its territories

Earlier, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said in an interview with the Ukrainian publication Yevropeiskaya Pravda (European Truth) that despite the "irreversible Euro-Atlantic course" enshrined in the constitution, Ukraine will not be able to join NATO until Kiev secures the return of the territories it believes to be own.

When asked whether regaining control over its entire territory was a condition of Ukraine’s NATO membership, she said, "Absolutely! The conflict must be resolved. I hope, through negotiations. Sooner or later."

In recent days, Irina Vereshchuk, a Verkhovna Rada member from the presidential party Servant of the People, said that Ukraine had adopted two out of five basic laws for the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP). According to her, among them are reforms in defense procurement and intelligence, the functioning of the Ukrainian Security Service, the protection of state secrets, and civilian control.

At the Bucharest summit in April 2008, NATO adopted a political statement saying that Ukraine and Georgia would eventually become NATO members, however, it avoided granting either country a Membership Action Plan (MAP), which would be the first step towards the legal procedure of admission to the alliance. According to Brussels-based experts, Kiev and Tbilisi had rather drifted from accession to NATO, which does not grant membership to the countries with frozen conflicts, since they may drag the entire alliance into a military conflict.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian Parliament voted for amendments to the Constitution asserting Ukraine’s NATO membership ambitions and the "irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course." The country’s military doctrine, adopted in 2015, set 2020 as the deadline for achieving the Ukrainian army’s full compatibility with NATO.