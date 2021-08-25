UN official visits group of Afghan refugees on Belarusian-Polish border

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. A group of Afghan citizens stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland have complained to the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Belarus Mulusew Mamo, who visited them, about actions by the Polish authorities, Belarus' Border Guard Committee said on Wednesday.

"The foreign nationals explained to the UN official why they had abandoned their homes in Afghanistan and why they were trying to get to European countries, as well as how the Polish side deceitfully brought them to the border despite their attempts to seek asylum in Poland," the department said.

The Belarusian side said "the migrants were extremely angry the Polish military had not allowed European media and human rights activists to visit them to provide assistance."

"During the visit the foreigners openly declared their wish to get to the EU countries and expressed no intention to go to Belarus or seek asylum in Belarus," the Border Guard Committee said.

A complicated situation has developed on the border near the Polish village of Usnarz-Gorny, Podlaskie Voivodeship (on the Belarusian side there is a section of the border guard garrison Rusaki, the Grodno border guard group). About 30 migrants have been kept there under the guard of both countries' law enforcers for 17 days now. The refugees from Afghanistan had tried to cross the Polish border illegally only to be stopped by Polish patrols. The Polish authorities argue that the migrants are in the territory of Belarus, which, in their opinion is responsible for the refugees' future.