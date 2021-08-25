Ukraine may not survive another ‘maidan,’ lawmaker warns

KIEV, August 25. /TASS /. Ukraine might not survive another coup d’etat (known as maidan in the post-Soviet space) but whether it happens or not depends on people’s patience, says Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Oppositional Platform - For Life political party.

"This country has suffered enough and has sustained enormous damage from the two maidans in 2004-2005 and 2013-2014. The economy collapsed and the standard of living in our country started declining in 2005, after the first maidan. After the second one, we essentially buried the economy, and the social sphere. What’s more, seven years after the events of the second maidan, we are far from reaching the 2013 level, in terms of both social and economic development. The country may not survive another maidan," the politician warned in an interview Wednesday.

The lawmaker further excoriated the years-long instability saying Ukraine does not need "paid-for maidans." Instead, it needs a process of progressive development.

The Ukrainian politician noted that, given the soaring utility fees, rising prices and stagnant salaries, the current regime must change its political course otherwise it will be ousted in future elections.

"If people are ready to tolerate this for the sake of something or somebody, then it will just keep going on. But if not, then there may be processes that must pressure the authorities to either change its policies, or to hold elections, both parliamentary and presidential [ones], to change the regime for one that, should it come to power, could change this situation," Medvedchuk said.