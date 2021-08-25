Russian Defense Ministry’s aircraft evacuates Tajik nationals from Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. A Russian Defense Ministry aircraft has landed at Tajikistan’s Gissar airfield, carrying Tajik nationals evacuated from Afghanistan, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"A military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry landed at the airfield of the city of Gissar in the Republic of Tajikistan, where it airlifted the country’s citizens evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Earlier, four military transport planes of the Russian Defense Ministry took off from Kabul airport (Afghanistan), carrying Russians and citizens of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The Defense Ministry was tasked with evacuating people from Afghanistan by Russian President Vladimir Putin. More than 500 citizens of the Russian Federation and CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), as well as Uzbekistan and Ukraine, are planned to be evacuated.