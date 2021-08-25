Russia will not recognize Taliban regime as long as UN sanctions stay — expert

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will not recognize the regime of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan as long as the UN Security Council's sanctions remain, Russia's former ambassador to Afghanistan, leading research fellow at the Institute for International Studies at the Foreign Ministry's MGIMO University, Mikhail Konarovsky, told TASS on Wednesday.

"For the time being, there is no chance of the Taliban's recognition on the agenda, because they are on a list of terrorist organizations in accordance with the UN Security Council's decision. No country, including Russia, will recognize this regime as long as this status remains unchanged," he said.

Konarovsky believes that removal from the sanction list "depends 100% on the Taliban itself." He stressed that to earn a measure of support and loyalty from the international community the Taliban will have to drop the harsh postulates of political Islam, which are utterly unacceptable for other countries.

The expert recalled that Russia had long-standing relations with the Taliban and that Moscow played a great role in encouraging the Taliban to negotiate. However, to achieve Russia's recognition the Taliban regime should demonstrate that it poses no threat to the countries around or to Russia's interests. In the meantime, the Taliban acts first and foremost "in its own interests."

"What they may be saying does not really matter. Fine words are not worth anything. It remains to be seen what they will be doing. It will take great political wisdom to prove they are credible negotiating partners inside the country and to steer the country out of the economic and political depression it has been in for years. If they will be successful in this respect is anyone's guess," Konarovsky said.

He drew attention to certain internal rifts inside the Taliban movement. "There is the political leadership, the political wing, which has been trying to put the process on track somehow, and there are rank-and-file armed militants. The differences between these two groups may remain rather wide," he explained.

Russia's former ambassador to Afghanistan believes that the Taliban might be successful, if they create some sort of coalition government incorporating representatives of Afghanistan's other political forces. "I am referring to the former president, [Hamid] Karzai, [the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah] Abdullah] and the [resistance leader in Panjshir] Ahmad Massoud, who is currently in talks with the Taliban on clinching an amicable deal between the Taliban and Panjshir, which remains beyond their range of influence," Konarovsky concluded.