EU-Russia relations hit historic lows — Austrian top diplomat

VIENNA, August 25. /TASS/. Relations between the European Union (EU) and Russia have hit historic lows, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said at a press conference following talks with this Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

"It hurts to realize that relations between the EU and Russia have hit historic lows. The divide between the West and the East has been deepening but it cannot and should not be in our interests," he pointed out.

Schallenberg also reiterated Austria’s position that the prison sentence of blogger Alexey Navalny, convicted in Russia in the Yves Rocher case, was unacceptable.