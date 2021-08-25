‘Negatively affect the work of media outlets’: OSCE chides Ukraine over blocked news sites

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro has expressed concern over the blocking of some media outlets’ web resources, including Russian ones, in Ukraine. A corresponding statement was published on the organization’s website on Wednesday.

"Ribeiro’s comments follow last week’s decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of sanctions against several individuals and legal entities, which resulted in the banning of access to various news outlets, including, among others, Strana, Vedomosti and Moskovsky Komsomolets," the statement specified.

According to the OSCE representative, such restrictions "negatively affect the work of media outlets and journalists."

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree enforcing the decision on blocking access to the web resources of Rostelecom, the Moskovsky Komsomolets and Versia newspapers and others. The new restrictions affected 12 Russian companies, including the Business News Media joint-stock company and its web resource of the Vedomosti business daily, TRK-3 joint-stock company, as well as the Foundation for Historic Perspective, the Vzaimopomoshch charity foundation, limited liability companies Novinfo, Nashe Zavtra, Light-Print, Narodnye Novosti and the Anna-News news agency.