Russia records 19,536 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia has registered 19,536 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,804,910 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.29%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,402 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 1,385 - in St. Petersburg, along with 776 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 527 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region and 482 cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

All in all, at present, 553,330 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 1,402 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 1,105 the day before.

The total number of cases has reached 1,558,789. According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.09%.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 52 to 27,139 in the past day and recoveries rose by 2,299 to 1,434,366.

There are currently 97,284 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 809 to 178,423 in the past 24 hours. The daily death toll was above 800 for the first time since August 17.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.62% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, the Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions reported 32 fatalities each in the past day, 31 coronavirus deaths were confirmed in the Perm region, 30 in St. Petersburg and 28 in the Voronezh region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 19,654. In all, 6,073,157 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 89.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 892 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 602 - in the Republic of Komi, 499 patients - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 468 patients were discharged in the Tver and Sverdlovsk Regions each.