G7 calls on any Afghan government to fight terrorism, observe human rights

LONDON, August 24. /TASS/. The Group of Seven nations have called on any Afghan government to observe international commitments, fight against terrorism, and respect human rights, according to a joint statement of the G7 leaders released on Tuesday after their extraordinary online summit.

"We will judge the Afghan parties by their actions, not words. In particular, we reaffirm that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will be held accountable for their actions on preventing terrorism, on human rights in particular those of women, girls and minorities and on pursuing an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. The legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it now takes to uphold its international obligations and commitments to ensure a stable Afghanistan," the statement reads.

The Group of Seven expressed readiness to cooperate on the situation in Afghanistan with regional states, the United Nations, and the Group of Twenty. "We will work together, and with our allies and regional countries, through the UN, G20 and more widely, to bring the international community together to address the critical questions facing Afghanistan," the document emphasizes.

The G7 virtual summit was initiated by the United Kingdom, which holds the presidency in the Group of Seven this year. The meeting was also attended by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. Western nations are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.