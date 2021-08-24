G7 made no decisions to prolong evacuation from Kabul or recognize Taliban — source

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The G7 leaders' statement on Afghanistan does not contain any provisions for prolonging evacuation from Afghanistan after August 31 or recognizing the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) as the country's authorities, a diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

The source said the evacuation from Afghanistan was described in the document as a paramount task of the G7 countries, but nothing was said about its dates. As for a future government, the statement points out that any authorities will be obliged to comply with their international commitments and ensure the observance of human rights.