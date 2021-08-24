Afghanistan shows the regimes that West tries to build are not viable — Patrushev

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The latest events in Afghanistan have shown that the regimes the West has been trying to plant around the world are not viable, the Russian Security Council's chief, Nikolai Patrushev, said at the 11th annual meeting of high representatives of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) who oversee security issues.

"The further worsening of inter-state contradictions, complicated by ideological confrontation, is an alarming trend. First and foremost, this concerns the attempts to impose on our peoples the alien ideals disguised as so-called universal democratic values. How viable the regimes that the West has been trying to build around the world on their basis we have been able to see in Afghanistan just one week ago," Patrushev said.

He stated that amid the coronavirus pandemic the negative trends in international relations had turned from bad to worse. In his opinion, the conflict potential is soaring, the world economy's development is slowing down and ever more threats to global stability are cropping up.

"In many respects the situation is reminiscent of the Cold War era. The West is struggling to retain its world domination and by doing so it ignores the international community's demand for collective actions to resist common challenges and threats," Patrushev said.

He stressed that the Western countries were trying to preserve their political, military and economic domination and to misappropriate the status of a moral arbiter.